National Bank Financial Comments on The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.99.

BNS opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

