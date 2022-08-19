National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.
TSE NA opened at C$93.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.38 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
