National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB set a C$106.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.32.

TSE NA opened at C$93.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.79. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$82.38 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

