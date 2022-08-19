Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) General Counsel Buys $21,300.00 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
Featured Articles
