Needham & Company LLC Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $44.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 138.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 563,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
