Needham & Company LLC Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $44.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLBE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.67. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 138.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 563,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.