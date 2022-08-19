Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $50,265.60 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 210,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 32,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 279,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

