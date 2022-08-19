Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $50,265.60 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $50,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,993.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NKTR opened at $4.68 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.