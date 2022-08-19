Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $269.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

