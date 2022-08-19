NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.77. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.59% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

