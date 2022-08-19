Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.94 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.47.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
