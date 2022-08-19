Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0503 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $11.94 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

