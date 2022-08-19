New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NGD opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 127.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.