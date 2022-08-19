New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
New Gold Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NGD opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Gold (NGD)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.