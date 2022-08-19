New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,804,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,790 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 3.5 %

TWKS stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of -27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.04.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.