New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $7,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 79,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $131.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $207.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nabors Industries

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.