New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of SiriusPoint worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 17.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $733.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.18.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

