New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $825,000 Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

