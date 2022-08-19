New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,604,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

RYAN stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.10. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

