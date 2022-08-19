Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 659,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Newmont worth $79,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.