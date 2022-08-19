NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 5,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get NextSource Materials alerts:

NextSource Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $232.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials ( OTCMKTS:NSRCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.