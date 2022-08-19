Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives $42.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

