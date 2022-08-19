Northland Power Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NPI. National Bankshares upped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.10.

NPI stock opened at C$45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.64 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

