Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPIFF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.
Northland Power Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $36.03.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
