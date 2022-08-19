Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NOC opened at $492.88 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.62.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

