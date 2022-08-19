NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a market perform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.85 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

