Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,556 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 164.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

CATH stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

