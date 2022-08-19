Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Price Performance

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $279.88 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.