Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,726 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $250.42 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.40 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

