Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7,602.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 288,743 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XRT stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.