Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 160,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $374.75 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.13 and its 200-day moving average is $437.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.