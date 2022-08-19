Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 743 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $5,355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $724,605,449.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,056 shares of company stock valued at $85,425,244. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $150.00 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

