Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.0 %

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

