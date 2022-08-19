Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.