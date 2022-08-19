Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives $10.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NU by 151.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,597,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,497,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NU by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,097,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,326,000 after buying an additional 31,058,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

