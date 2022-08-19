Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Stock Performance

OBCI stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ocean Bio-Chem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

