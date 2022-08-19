Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OBCI stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.
Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.
