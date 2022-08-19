Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $65.77 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $85.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

