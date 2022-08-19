Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $82.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.
OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
See Also
