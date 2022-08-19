Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Leede Jones Gab boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

TSE:ONC opened at C$1.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 15.49 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The firm has a market cap of C$92.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

