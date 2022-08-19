OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

