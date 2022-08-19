OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.89.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
