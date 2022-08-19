OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.35. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 3,845 shares.

The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $8,268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 652,445 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 297,709 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

