OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.35. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 3,845 shares.
The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday.
The company has a market capitalization of $464.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.
