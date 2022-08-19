Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.