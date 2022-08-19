Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Oportun Financial worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oportun Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.89 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

