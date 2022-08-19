Oppenheimer Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

