OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Acquires $53,880.00 in Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after buying an additional 1,202,948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

Featured Stories

