Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 251.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN opened at $30.73 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

