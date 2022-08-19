Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Overstock.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

