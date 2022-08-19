Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,407,000 after buying an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,345,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,968,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

