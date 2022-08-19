PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes bought 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.