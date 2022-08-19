Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.