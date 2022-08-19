Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.59 billion-$14.59 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DQJCY opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

