Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.32. 17,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,036,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTU. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

