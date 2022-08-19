Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.32. 17,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,036,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $1.48. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,321 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

