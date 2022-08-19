People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

VRSN stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.