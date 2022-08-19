Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Sells $46,755.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

PEBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.